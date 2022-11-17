SEATTLE - A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet.

"We are living in times where we are being celebrated by our talent, by our skills, and by who we are, as Black people, as Black artists," said PNB's Jonathan Batista.

It's been 14 years since Batista left home, in one of the poorest areas of Rio de Janeiro, to embark on a journey overseas. His ticket abroad - his ballet training.

"Most of the times, I felt like a pioneer in these spaces. You know, I was the only Black artist in some of the spaces that I've been to." Batista continued, "it took a lot of conversation, it takes a lot of awareness and education in order for us to open new spaces, and occupy these spaces as well."

After stops in the likes of London, Boston, and Miami, Batista was named the Pacific Northwest Ballet's first Black principal this fall. It's the highest rank a ballet dancer can receive.

"It's a dream come true, but it's also a community of accomplishment, in my view - for me, for Brazil, for the United States, for the world, to inform, 'look, we have Black principal dancers, we have Black artists who are capable.'"

Batista isn't the only one in the company making history.

Tacoma's own Amanda Morgan is now PNB's first Black female soloist. She started studying at the ballet when she was just 14.

"I was the first Black woman in the company in like over 30 years, which is was really crazy," Morgan said. "When I found out I was going to be a soloist, I was like, 'oh my gosh,'... I knew that there was no one that looked like me that had been a soloist."

Morgan and Batista recognize what their stories might mean to blossoming ballet talents. To any who are reading, they say don't be afraid to follow in their footsteps.

"If you set your mind to anything, you can do anything you want, and if you don't see anyone that looks like you doing it, go ahead and be it, become it," said Morgan.

"With hope, there's action. They can do it," Batista said. "We are together building a legacy, an everlasting legacy, for Black artists to just walk in and be welcome, accepted, celebrated, and represented for who they are."

Batista and Morgan will both be on stage throughout this holiday season. 'The Nutcracker' opens at the Pacific Northwest Ballet on November 25th.