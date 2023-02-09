A new push to turn Buckhead into its own city A new push to turn Buckhead into its own city 02:12

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Georgia state lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 114, marking the latest move to turn Atlanta's Buckhead community into a city. This follows a similar bill that failed to move forward in 2022.

Those in support of Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta argue that an uptick in crime, increased taxes and a decline in city services are the driving forces behind the renewed push for separation.

"I kind of agree (that) Buckhead should be separate, because for me, Buckhead is a separate area," said community resident Yan Lai. "Because everything here is, like, better than the overall Atlanta area."

However, not everyone agrees that a de-annexation move is the right answer.

"Poll after poll shows more than 60% of Buckhead residents want to keep the city united," said Billy Linville, a spokesperson for the Committee for a United Atlanta. "It would disrupt the state's municipal bond market, forcing towns and cities across the state to raise taxes. There would be no public school for Buckhead children to attend, and Buckhead residents' taxes would rise."

Many who oppose secession credit Mayor Andre Dickens with addressing the ongoing issues of crime and declining services.

"In 2022, crime decreased 14% in Buckhead -- so, we need to keep that progress and that momentum going forward," Linville said.

Dickens has continued to oppose the Buckhead cityhood movement. A city of Atlanta spokesperson issued a statement that echoed the mayor's sentiment.

"The Mayor spent the last year building strong bonds between City Hall, the Buckhead community, and the entire city of Atlanta. Thanks to his team's work, crime is down, roads are being repaired and a strong majority of Buckhead residents oppose de-annexation," the statement said. "The Mayor has strong relationships with the Governor and other State leaders and will continue working with them to show that the capital city thrives best as one city with one bright future."

Cityhood opponents have also voiced concerns over the proposed salaries referenced in SB 114. The Buckhead mayor would initially be paid $225,000 annually, and council members would get $72,000 per year.

"The salary for the mayor is excessive, and it indicates that this is not a serious piece of legislation," Linville said.

The Committee for a United Atlanta said that the city of Atlanta would suffer yearly losses of more than $100 million. However, supporters argue a new city of Buckhead would bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Bill White, the volunteer CEO of The Buckhead City Committee, issued his own statement in support of the renewed movement in the State Senate.

"We are elated our Buckhead city bills have dropped in the Georgia Senate. We remain grateful to all our Georgia State Legislators, to Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and Speaker Jon Burns for their outstanding leadership. All we are asking for is the right to VOTE on our destiny this November (like so many cities have before us including the newly formed city of Mableton) and when successfully implementing our plans that will vastly improve public safety & the quality of life for Buckhead residents, and ultimately for Atlanta & the entire metro ATL. We thank the thousands of donors, volunteers, tens of thousands of voters, and the real small businesses of Buckhead for their extraordinary support," White said in his statement. "We'll continue to talk and educate legislators about the progress the city has made, but also about the dire consequences not just impacting Buckhead and Atlanta, but the entire State of Georgia."

If the Buckhead cityhood bill makes it through the General Assembly during this year's session, voters will have the final say at the polls in November.