A look behind the scenes at the upcoming horror film "M3GAN"

By Michael King

/ CW69 Atlanta

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- M3GAN is a life-sized, life-like doll, created and programmed with the best of intentions. But what happens when a marvel of artificial intelligence takes things too literally?

"M3GAN" is the product of some of today's most prolific horror purveyors -- filmmaker James Wan, the man behind the "Saw", "Insidious", and "The Conjuring" franchises, and Blumhouse Productions, the people who brought you the "Halloween" films, "The Black Phone", and "The Invisible Man." 

Gemma, a brilliant toymaker-roboticist (Allison Williams, "Get Out"), designed M3GAN to listen and watch and learn, while becoming friend, teacher, playmate, and protector for the child she is bonded to. 

Following a tragic accident, Gemma becomes caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, "The Haunting of Hill House"). Unprepared and unsure about being thrust into sudden parenthood, Gemma decides to bond the M3GAN prototype with Cady, but, sudden moves like that do have consequences.

James Wan, Allison Williams, and others from the production of "M3GAN" talk about the upcoming film and give you a teasing look behind the scenes of the production in this quick look. 

