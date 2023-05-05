A closer walk with Thee in the midst of Atlanta's deadly tragedy

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A 102-year-old Atlanta woman was in the room when a gunman opened fire inside Northside Medical Midtown on Wednesday, when he killed one person and wounded four others.

"I said, God, I can't die," Clara Bridges, also known to many in the community as "Mama Bridges," said. "I've got to go see about my children; and my heart started slowing down."

Bridges said she has seen a lot in her 102 years on Earth, but she never expected to witness Wednesday's deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta.

Clara 'Mama' Bridges celebrates her 102nd birthday WUPA

"Somehow, God stood by, and held my hand," she said. "And I think that's where I heard the song, 'Just a closer walk with thee.'"

That's a song she sang less than two months ago at her birthday celebration. She said it's what kept her going when she watched a gunman shoot five people inside the medical waiting room following her doctor's appointment.

"I was trying to make sure she was secure where she was sitting while I went to the bathroom," said Bridges' niece, Carmen Point-Kelly. "And when I went to pull the door, I heard, 'Bam! Bam!'"

After hiding and calling 911, officers arrived.

One of the victims, CDC worker Amy St Pierre, did not survive the shooting.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, and became agitated when he did not receive medication that he had requested.

"They were afraid I was going to have another heart attack," Bridges said. "I said if I trusted God this long, why can't I trust Him now?"

Mama Bridges says she is not only counting her blessings after the horrific ordeal, she is also thankful for the support she has received from her family and her community.

As her niece celebrates her 65th birthday, she is reflecting on her aunt's life, well-lived.

"Through the years, from 100 to 102, He has blessed me," Bridges said. "Be not dismayed. Whatever betides, God will take care of you. That closer walk will carry us if we just hold onto His hand."