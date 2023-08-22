A Black FedEx driver who said 2 White men shot at him has been fired, his attorney says

AP Top Stories August 22 - AM AP Top Stories August 22 - AM 01:09

(CNN) — A Black FedEx driver who said he was shot at and chased by two White men while delivering packages in Mississippi last year has been fired from his job, his attorney told CNN.

D'Monterrio Gibson, 25, was fired because he did not accept a part-time, non-courier job that the company offered in mid-July, FedEx told Jackson, Mississippi station WAPT.

In an email to CNN, FedEx spokesperson Meredith Miller said, "We can confirm that Mr. Gibson is no longer employed at FedEx." Miller did not answer additional questions from CNN.

Carlos Moore, left, and his client D'monterrio Gibson CNN

Last week, a mistrial was declared in the trial of Gregory and Brandon Case, a White father and son who, according to court documents, were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and shooting into a motor vehicle.

The mistrial was declared after a video that captured a police interview with Gibson following the incident was not turned over to the prosecution or defense by the Brookhaven Police Department, Moore has said. CNN has reached out to the department for comment.

Prosecutors said they will retry the case, WAPT reported.

Gibson said he was chased and shot at by the men while delivering packages in the southwest Mississippi city of Brookhaven in January 2022. He was not injured.

The day after the shooting, Gibson said, FedEx put him on the same route on which the incident happened. After two days of working that route, he said, he started having anxiety and almost had a panic attack. FedEx had been voluntarily paying for Gibson's therapy.

Before he was fired, Gibson was on workers' compensation leave.

"FedEx has shown its true colors," Gibson's attorney said in a statement to CNN Monday evening. "It has never cared about my client's black life. How could any employer be so insensitive and tone-deaf and fire a dedicated employee after he almost lost his life working for the company?"

Moore said he looks forward "to holding FedEx accountable in a court of law for intentional infliction of emotional distress for sending Mr. Gibson back to the same, very dangerous route the very next day after the attack by the Cases."