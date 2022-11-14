60 Electric Vehicle charging stations being installed around Seattle early next year
SEATTLE - With a rise in popularity in electric vehicles, the demand for more charging stations has been heard by Seattle City Light. They plan to install 55-60 EV charging units around 30 locations in the city. The goal is to give EV owners without a garage or driveway an opportunity to charge up on the street. The units are expected to be installed starting February 2023.
