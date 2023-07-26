6 injured in New York City crane collapse, FDNY says

FDNY responding to fire at crane collapse FDNY responding to fire at crane collapse 01:10

(CNN) — Six people, including four civilians and two firefighters, suffered minor injuries in a crane collapse Wednesday morning in Manhattan.

One of the firefighters had chest pains and was transported to an area hospital, but all injuries are non-life threatening, New York Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer said at a news conference. Pfeifer added that some of the civilian injuries were to construction workers.

The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, where firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire before the boom of the crane collapsed, striking a building across the street, city officials said.

FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan. Please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/lEc03WwnWd — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 26, 2023

The blaze broke out while the crane operator was lifting about 16 tons of concrete, Pfeifer told reporters in a news conference. The operator tried to extinguish the fire but was overwhelmed by the flames, Pfeifer said, adding the operator got out of the crane's cab safely.

Officials believe the fire weakened the crane's cabling "to a point where it loses its strength, and that's where the collapse occurred," Pfeifer said.

Footage posted on Twitter showed flames and smoke rising from the crane before its boom fell, hitting the building across the street at 555 10th Ave. as it fell. Images shared by the office of Mayor Eric Adams showed debris lying in the street below.

Authorities will be looking at each of the parties involved in the crane's operation as part of the investigation into the collapse, Commissioner of Buildings James Oddo said during the news conference. The department's engineers also will assess the structural integrity of the building that was struck by the falling boom.

New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city's emergency notification system said. People should avoid the area between 10th and 11th avenues from West 41st to West 42nd, the New York Police Department said on Twitter.