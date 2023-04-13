53 Washington post offices part of multi-state hiring blitz

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 — The Postal Service is searching for nearly 2,000 new employees at concurrent job fairs held at 252 Post Office locations throughout Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Washington on Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT/Noon – 4 p.m. MT.

There are 53 Post Office locations throughout Washington participating in the event, including Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. The full list of locations is listed below.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.

Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.

Applicants must be 18 years old — in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma/GED— available to work weekends and holidays, and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Refer to the job announcements for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. For additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website www.usps.com/careers. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, please make plans to visit the job fair in your community.