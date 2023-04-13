Watch CBS News
Features

53 Washington post offices part of multi-state hiring blitz

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 — The Postal Service is searching for nearly 2,000 new employees at concurrent job fairs held at 252 Post Office locations throughout Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Washington on Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT/Noon – 4 p.m. MT.

There are 53 Post Office locations throughout Washington participating in the event, including Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. The full list of locations is listed below.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers

Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.  

Applicants must be 18 years old — in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma/GED— available to work weekends and holidays, and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Refer to the job announcements for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. For additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website www.usps.com/careers. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, please make plans to visit the job fair in your community.

Washington
Thursday, April 13
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location

Address

Battle Ground Post Office

418 W Main St.
Battle Ground, WA 98604

Bellevue Post Office

12224 NE Bel Red Rd.
Bellevue, WA 98005

Bellingham Post Office

315 Prospect St.
Bellingham, WA 98225

Benton City Post Office

909 Dale Ave.
Benton City, WA 99320

Bothell Post Office

10500 Beardslee Blvd.
Bothell, WA 98011

Bremerton Post Office

602 Pacific Ave.
Bremerton, WA 98337

Cheney Post Office

224 2nd St.
Cheney, WA 99004

Concrete Post Office

45650 Main St.
Concrete, WA 98237

Covington Post Office

17300 SE 270th Pl
Covington, WA 98042

Everett Post Office

3102 Hoyt Ave.
Everett, WA  98201

Everett Hub Facility

8120 Hardeson Rd.
Everett, WA 98203

Evergreen Post Office

4001 S Pine St.
Tacoma, WA 98413

Fort Lewis Post Office

4170 Kaufman Ave.
Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA 98433

Friday Harbor Post Office

220 Blair Ave.
Friday Harbor, WA 98250

Gig Harbor Post Office

3118 Jusdson St.
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Grandview Post Office

116 Grandridge Rd.
Grandview, WA 98930

Granite Falls Post Office

205 E Stanley St.
Granite Falls, WA 98252

Issaquah Post Office

400 NW Gilman Blvd.
Issaquah, WA 98027

Kent Post Office

10612 SE 240th ST.
Kent, WA 98031

Lake Stevens Post Office

1709 124th Ave.
Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Lakewood Post Office

5409 100th St.
Lakewood, WA 98499

Langley Post Office

115 2nd St.
Langley, WA 98260

Lacey Post Office

5815 Lacey Blvd., SE
Lacey, WA 98503

Lincoln Post Office

3705 S G St.
Tacoma, WA 98418

Lynnwood Post Office

6817 208th St., SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Maple Valley Post Office

22023 SE Wax Rd
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Marysville Post Office

1010 State Ave.
Marysville, WA 98270

Nine Mile Falls Post Office

12522 N Nine Mile Rd.
Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026

Oak Harbor Post Office

1155 SE City Beach St.
Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Olympia Post Office

900 Jefferson St.
Olympia, WA 98501

Parkland Post Office

320 Garfield St.
Tacoma, WA 98444

Pasco Post Office

3500 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301

Port Orchard Post Office

1125 Bethel Ave.
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Proctor Post Office

3801 N 27th St.
Tacoma, WA 98407

Pullman Post Office

1135 S Grand Ave.
Pullman, WA 99163

Puyallup Post Office

204 2nd St., SW
Puyallup, WA 98371

Redmond Post Office

7241 185th Ave., NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Regal Post Office

5428 S Regal St.
Spokane, WA 99223

Renton Post Office

17200 116th Ave., SE
Renton, WA 98058

Renton Highlands Post Office

4301 NE 4th St.
Renton, WA 98059

Rosewood Post Office

6325 N Monroe St.
Spokane, WA 99208  

Seattle- Lake City Post Office

3019 NE 127th St.
Seattle, WA 98125.

Shadle Post Office

1903 W Garland Ave.
Spokane, WA 99205

Sheridan Park Post Office

1281 Sylvan Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Snohomish Post Office

1323 Avenue D
Snohomish, WA 98290

South Hill Post Office

13516 Meridian E
Puyallup, WA 98373

Sumner Post Office

1313 Fryar Ave.
Sumner, WA 98390

Sunnyside Post Office

713 E Edison Ave.
Sunnyside, WA 98944

University Place Post Office

6817 27th St.
Tacoma, WA 98466

Vancouver Post Office

2700 Caples Ave.
Vancouver, WA 98661

Vashon Post Office

10005 SW 178th St.
Vashon, WA 98070

West Richland Post Office

4801 W Van Giesen St.
West Richland, WA 99353

Yakima Post Office

205 W Washington Ave. Yakima, WA 98903

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.