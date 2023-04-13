53 Washington post offices part of multi-state hiring blitz
SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 — The Postal Service is searching for nearly 2,000 new employees at concurrent job fairs held at 252 Post Office locations throughout Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Washington on Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT/Noon – 4 p.m. MT.
There are 53 Post Office locations throughout Washington participating in the event, including Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. The full list of locations is listed below.
Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.
Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.
Applicants must be 18 years old — in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma/GED— available to work weekends and holidays, and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
Refer to the job announcements for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. For additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website www.usps.com/careers. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.
Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, please make plans to visit the job fair in your community.
Washington
Location
Address
Battle Ground Post Office
418 W Main St.
Bellevue Post Office
12224 NE Bel Red Rd.
Bellingham Post Office
315 Prospect St.
Benton City Post Office
909 Dale Ave.
Bothell Post Office
10500 Beardslee Blvd.
Bremerton Post Office
602 Pacific Ave.
Cheney Post Office
224 2nd St.
Concrete Post Office
45650 Main St.
Covington Post Office
17300 SE 270th Pl
Everett Post Office
3102 Hoyt Ave.
Everett Hub Facility
8120 Hardeson Rd.
Evergreen Post Office
4001 S Pine St.
Fort Lewis Post Office
4170 Kaufman Ave.
Friday Harbor Post Office
220 Blair Ave.
Gig Harbor Post Office
3118 Jusdson St.
Grandview Post Office
116 Grandridge Rd.
Granite Falls Post Office
205 E Stanley St.
Issaquah Post Office
400 NW Gilman Blvd.
Kent Post Office
10612 SE 240th ST.
Lake Stevens Post Office
1709 124th Ave.
Lakewood Post Office
5409 100th St.
Langley Post Office
115 2nd St.
Lacey Post Office
5815 Lacey Blvd., SE
Lincoln Post Office
3705 S G St.
Lynnwood Post Office
6817 208th St., SW
Maple Valley Post Office
22023 SE Wax Rd
Marysville Post Office
1010 State Ave.
Nine Mile Falls Post Office
12522 N Nine Mile Rd.
Oak Harbor Post Office
1155 SE City Beach St.
Olympia Post Office
900 Jefferson St.
Parkland Post Office
320 Garfield St.
Pasco Post Office
3500 W. Court St.
Port Orchard Post Office
1125 Bethel Ave.
Proctor Post Office
3801 N 27th St.
Pullman Post Office
1135 S Grand Ave.
Puyallup Post Office
204 2nd St., SW
Redmond Post Office
7241 185th Ave., NE
Regal Post Office
5428 S Regal St.
Renton Post Office
17200 116th Ave., SE
Renton Highlands Post Office
4301 NE 4th St.
Rosewood Post Office
6325 N Monroe St.
Seattle- Lake City Post Office
3019 NE 127th St.
Shadle Post Office
1903 W Garland Ave.
Sheridan Park Post Office
1281 Sylvan Way
Snohomish Post Office
1323 Avenue D
South Hill Post Office
13516 Meridian E
Sumner Post Office
1313 Fryar Ave.
Sunnyside Post Office
713 E Edison Ave.
University Place Post Office
6817 27th St.
Vancouver Post Office
2700 Caples Ave.
Vashon Post Office
10005 SW 178th St.
West Richland Post Office
4801 W Van Giesen St.
Yakima Post Office
205 W Washington Ave. Yakima, WA 98903
