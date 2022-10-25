5.1 magnitude earthquake hits South Bay; 'The dog and I are still under the kitchen table'

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock struck the South Bay late Tuesday morning, rattling windows, shelves and nerves across the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton most likely along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m.

"One of the reasons why we felt the earthquake so strongly even though it was a 5.1 is that it was a shallow earthquake," Kimberly Blisniak of the San Jose State geology department said.

The quake was felt across the Bay Area. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"SJFD has received no emergency calls related to this morning's #earthquake," San Jose Fire officials posted.

BART service was halted for several minutes followed by inspections of the system. Passengers were advised there would be major delays as crews performed safety procedures.

VTA and Caltrain also announced delays to conduct safety inspections of their systems.

Mama Double-U took to Twitter posting: "The dog and I are still under the kitchen table. Very strong in San Jose."

Meanwhile, Paula Ellis felt it in Monterey and Bev Thompson posted it was a sharp jolt in Santa Clara.

Tracy in Santa Cruz posted -- "Felt it in Santa Cruz near hospital. Long rumble then strong shake. My fish were rocking!"

In San Francisco, ValerieGuillardHeinn posted that her home swayed during the quake -- "Roller here in San Francisco"

It shook up Sea Queen who lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"Boulder Creek," she posted. "More of a shaker than a roller for me. Rattled windows an bottles but that's all. Well, rattled me too, but it's leftover PTSD from 89. Got a quake alert on my phone!"

Peter Swearengen posted in San Francisco -- "Bouncy in SF. Like the house was on a trampoline."

