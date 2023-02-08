Watch CBS News
4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria risk

By Michael King

/ CW69 Atlanta

(WUPA) - Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso brand all-purpose cleaner are being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination, according to the manufacturer, Colgate-Palmolive.

The manufacturer says a preservative was not added to the product "at intended levels during manufacturing."

According to the manufacturer, without this preservative, Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water could develop in the product. 

Those at risk include, "people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions." Individuals who are exposed to the bacteria with these underlying conditions may face the possibility of serious infection that may require medical treatment. Persons with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. 

The bacteria could enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. 

The products involved in the recall include some 4.9 million bottles produced between December 14, 2022, and January 23, 2023. About 3.9 million bottles -- about 80% of the bottles produced -- were never released for sale.

The products involved in the recall include Lavender Scent, Refreshing Lemon Scent, Passion of Fruit Scent, Spring Fresh Scent, and Ocean Scent. The products were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart, and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com. An additional 56,000 bottles were sold in Canada that are being recalled.

Buyers are asked to stop using the product and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a replacement or refund. Instructions for requesting a refund can be found at fabulosorecall.com.   

The affected products and UPC codes are as follows:  

Affected Fabuloso Products

Lavender ScentUPC #
Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)035000995025
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530325
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530585
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ035000531223
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ035000531230
Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON035110043074
 
 
Refreshing Lemon Scent 
Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)035000995018
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000974716
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ035000470416
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ035000973542
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ035000969873
 
 
Passion of Fruits Scent 
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000530981
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530301
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530608
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ035000458162
 
 
Spring Fresh Scent 
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530998
 
 
Ocean Scent 
Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON035110043739
The impacted batches will have a manufacturing (lot) code where the first 8 digits begin with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

