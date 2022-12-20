39th annual Tacoma RV Show showcases hundreds of RV's; it's the first major RV show of the year

Tacoma, WA - Take advantage of the year's best selection and inventory at the Tacoma RV Show presented by BECU, January 19-22, 2023 at the Tacoma Dome. Don't miss your chance to shop the region's top brands, side-by-side all in one place with refreshed dealer inventories and new 2023 models in-stock and ready for immediate delivery. It's all here...motorhomes, travel trailers of all sizes and descriptions, campers, toy haulers, fifth wheels, pop-ups, minis, overland rigs and more! More RV's mean more choices at the year's first major RV show. Shop where price and selection are best.

What:

It's the first major RV show of the year and features hundreds of towable RV's and motorhomes. The Tacoma Dome is filled to capacity with miles of aisles to shop and compare the region's most popular RV's.

Who:

More than a dozen of the area's top RV dealers, under one roof, will be showcasing motorhomes, campers, vtravel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, tent trailers, pop-up trailers and teardrop trailers.

Why:

The best deals, selection and shopping experience for RV buyers looking to land a new or used RV. Be sure to check out onsite financing through BECU. BECU makes owning a new RV easier-than-ever. It's the best ticket in town with plenty to see and buy.

When:

Thursday, January 19th, 2023 through Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.

Thursday, January 19th - Friday, January 20th - 11AM - 8PM

Saturday, January 21st - 10AM - 8PM

Sunday, January 22nd - 10AM - 5PM

Where:

Tacoma Dome

2727 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Tickets:

$15 General Admission (13 and older)

Half price admission to BECU members - $7.50. Details in the BECU newsletter.

Military - $7.50 (with valid proof of Military ID)

FREE to children 12 & under

A $2 off discount coupon is available through TacomaRVShow.com. This coupon is valid Thursday and Friday of the Show.

Parking:

Parking for this Tacoma Dome event is FREE.

For complete show information including exhibitors, brands and directions to the Tacoma Dome visit: TacomaRVShow.com.