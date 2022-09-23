2022 Tacoma fall RV show

Tacoma, WA - "The Tacoma Fall RV Show presented by BECU is Washington State's largest fall RV show with hundreds of units on display at the Tacoma Dome", said Bill O'Loughlin, President of O'Loughlin Trade Shows. "Where else can you see the region's most popular RV's, side-by-side, in one place? They're all here, motorhomes, travel trailers of all sizes and descriptions, campers, tent trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, sport utility trailers, tow vehicles and used RV's. Shoppers won't find any broader selection, anywhere in Washington State than at this event."

Buyers can strike their best deal with closeouts and late-season specials while shoppers can walk the miles of aisles and hundreds of RV's and trailers to size-up what's best for their needs. Shop and buy where selection and price are best. Onsite financing is available through BECU with special show-only rates. For complete show details visit: TacomaFallRVShow.com.

WHAT: Shop and buy at Washington's largest fall RV show with over a dozen dealers, hundreds of units and acres of inventory on display and ready for immediate delivery.

WHO: Attendees of all ages and budgets looking to strike their best RV deal of the year or those just starting their shopping to see what's available.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 6th - Sunday, October 9th, 2022

Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Tacoma Dome

2727 E. D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Tickets:

Adults: $15 (17 and older)

BECU Member Discount: $7.50 (with BECU debit or credit card)

Military: $7.50 (Must show ID to receive discount. Discount applies to ID holder

and/or family members only)

Children: FREE (16 and under)

A $2 off discount coupon is available through TacomaFallRVShow.com. The coupon is only valid Thursday and Friday of the Show. Parking for this Tacoma Dome event is free.