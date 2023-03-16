2 bodies, 3 tons of cocaine found in submarine by Colombian authorities

Columbia: Authorities find 2 bodies, seize 3 tons of cocaine from submarine Columbia: Authorities find 2 bodies, seize 3 tons of cocaine from submarine 01:02

(CNN) - The Colombian Navy intercepted an illegal submarine ship approximately 15 meters long, in which they were transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine.

According to a statement, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America. The military entered the boat and found two bodies and two people in poor health.

They were transported to another ship to receive medical attention. The rescued people and the deceased were taken to Tumaco, department of Nariño, in the southwest of the country.

Authorities said an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel generated toxic gases from the fuel.