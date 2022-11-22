12,000 parking spaces filling up quickly at SeaTac Airport

Watch CBS News
SEATTLE, November 21, 2022 - SeaTac airport is encouraging travelers to take alternate transportation such as light rail or ride share to the airport during holiday travel. With nearly one million people expected to be traveling to and from the airport this week, it might be time to think outside the box. Travelers can use spot saver to virtually reserve a spot in the TSA security line.

