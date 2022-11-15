Watch CBS News
100-year-old community staple badly damaged by fire needs your help

By Kayla Moeller

SEATTLE - The Highland Park Improvement Club is asking for the community's help in securing a $400,000 grant from the Washington State Building for the Arts to put towards their $3.1 million goal of rebuilding the club into a multi-use performing arts venue. They're asking you to write letters to Governor Jay Inslee by Thanksgiving. 

