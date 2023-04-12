100% Shore power for cruise ships by 2030

SEATTTLE, April 11, 2023 — Cruise season kicks off in Seattle April 15. The Port of Seattle expects nearly 300 sailings this year. On average it takes 10 hours to load a cruise ship and during that time, in most cases, the engine stays running to keep operations going. As part of the Port's goal to be carbon neutral by 2050, they are pushing for all cruise ships to plug in to shore power by 2030. This would allow the ships to turn off their diesel engine and plug in to Seattle City Light's electrical grid. The two berths at Pier 91 are already equipped with shore power and a third plug in is underway at Pier 66 and should be up and running for the 2024 season.