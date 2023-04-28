100 Days to Indy - 'Knocking at the door'

COMING ON STRONG – While the Chip Ganassi Racing team secured a win with Marcus Ericsson (CGR) taking the top spot at the podium at St. Petersburg, Andretti Autosport and Arrow McLaren came on strong. Can the most famous name in motorsports, Andretti Autosport, led by seven-time winner Colton Herta, return to form? With its new driver lineup, can Arrow McLaren, led by four-time winner Pato O'Ward, overtake its rivals? After a tightly contested first race of the season at St. Petersburg that saw Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden struggle and Andretti and McLaren fighting for the trophy, the field moves to Texas Motor Speedway for the most dangerous race of the season. Directed by Patrick Dimon (#102). Original airdate 5/4/2023.