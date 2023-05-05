100 Days to Indy - 'California dreamin''

GRAND PRIX TIME – Former Late Night show host David Letterman, longtime INDYCAR fan and team owner discusses his passion for the sport and introduces his team - Rahal, Letterman & Lanigan Racing (RLL). Led by co-owner Bobby Rahal and his son, driver Graham Rahal. RLL is a team that has struggled in the current season. Following his remarkable breakout season, 2022 Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard is having a bit of a sophomore slump. Can he get back on track, and help RLL get its first win of the season? Meanwhile, Meyer Shank Racing is led by two of the best veteran drivers in the sport - Helio Castveonues and Simon Pagenaud, both former Indy 500 winners. Incredibly, Helio shares the record for most overall Indy 500 victories in racing history with four. He's dubbed this season "The Drive for Five"; but does he have what it takes for a record breaking fifth Indy 500 title this year? But first...the teams need to get past Long Beach (#102)! Original airdate 5/11/2023.