10-year-old 'Beautiful Curly Me' CEO gives 1,000 dolls away for Christmas

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A young entrepreneur is giving hundreds of young Black and Brown girls dolls and smiles for Christmas.

Zoe Oli, 10, will tell you a lot goes into running a business.

"I start with checking the website, making sure everything's ok," she said, describing her business routine. "I usually have a couple of meetings with our team," she added.

Zoe has distributed thousands of dolls through her company Beautiful Curly Me for the last three years. The brand has taken TV and social media by storm, showcasing her dolls with curls and braids, books, and puzzles.

"Beautiful Curly Me is a brand on a mission to instill and inspire confidence in Black and Brown girls," said Zoe, who offers a buy-one-give-one program allowing her to give dolls to girls in need. "We currently manufacture overseas and they get shipped into our warehouse."

This Christmas, she's giving away 1,000 dolls to girls in need.

"When I was six years old, I did not like my hair, and I wished it was straight like my classmates, so my mom did everything she could to help me, including getting me a Black doll. I loved her, but she did not have hair that looked like mine," she said, describing her motivation for launching the company.

Hundreds of Black and brown girls will find dolls that look like them under the tree, with help from organizations delivering them.

"The whole idea of giving back was Zoe's idea. She wants other girls to feel as good as she feels about herself," said her mom, Evana Oli.

She's very proud of the effort.

"The community has really shown so much love for my business, and that I'm so grateful for," said Zoe.

For details on how you can donate and gift a doll to a girl in need, click here: https://beautifulcurlyme.com/