Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida's west coast as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida's west coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, officials said.
"The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph ... making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane," Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Tampa and St. Petersburg had appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. But the latest path projection means Ian is now expected to hit further south along the coast.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in some areas around Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to leave voluntarily.
"It's important to say that Tampa Bay region, you are not out of the woods yet. There is still going to be a storm surge event in the Tampa Bay region," Guthrie said. "You need to continue to heed the warnings that are in place for Pinellas, Tampa, Manatee, Hillsborough. Do not return yet if you have evacuated."
Forecasters said tropical storm conditions could begin along the southwest coast of Florida Tuesday evening. Hurricane conditions are expected along the state's west coast Wednesday morning, they said.
"Strengthening is expected later this morning after Ian emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said. "Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous major hurricane."
On Tuesday morning the storm was battering Cuba with high winds and life-threatening storm surge, according to forecasters. Up to 16 inches of rain could be seen in some areas and storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 14 feet along western Cuba.
Contributing: The Associated Press
"People … who decide not to go, they do so at their own peril"
Lee County — where Fort Myers is on Florida's southwest Gulf Coast — issued mandatory evacuations early Tuesday for low-lying areas including Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Bonita Beach, where about 250,000 people live, after forecasters expanded the hurricane warning area.
"People on the barrier islands who decide not to go, they do so at their own peril," Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais said early Tuesday. "The best thing they can do is leave."
"It's a dangerous place to be," Desjarlais said. "We cannot by law force people off the islands, but we strongly recommend that they go."
Pinellas County residents urged to finalize shelter plans
Residents of Pinellas County, which is located just west of Tampa, are being urged by local officials to finalize their shelter plans as Hurricane Ian nears.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the county's Zone A and mobile homes on Monday, and for Zones B and C Tuesday morning.
"Residents should finalize their sheltering plans soon, whether it is in their non-evacuation zone home, in a hotel, or with a friend or family member," the county tweeted Tuesday. "There are 25 shelters currently open around the county."
Warnings and watches in effect as of 11 a.m. ET
The National Hurricane Center posted the following warnings and watches at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday:
A hurricane warning is in effect for:
- Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa
- Bonita Beach to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay
- Dry Tortugas
A storm surge warning is in effect for:
- Suwanee River southward to Flamingo
- Tampa Bay
- Dry Tortugas
- Marineland to the mouth of the St. Mary's River
- St. Johns River
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
- Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas
- Suwannee River to the Anclote River
- Flamingo to Bonita Beach
- Lower and Middle Florida Keys
- Boca Raton to Altamaha Sound
- Lake Okeechobee
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
- Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West
- Florida Bay
- Aucilla River to Suwanee River
- Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River
- South of Marineland to the Volusia/Flagler county line
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
- North of Anclote River to Suwannee River
- South of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee
A tropical storm watch is in effect for:
- North of Suwannee River to Indian Pass
- North of Altamaha Sound to South Santee River
- South of Boca Raton to east of Flamingo
- Upper Florida Keys
- Florida Bay
Sarasota, Florida, announces closures
Sarasota, Florida, which is located just north of where Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall, says the city's administrative offices will close Tuesday at noon and not open until Friday, "conditions permitting."
The Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges will be closed to non-residents at 3 p.m., and then will close to all vehicles at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m., water will be shut off to the barrier islands.
Tampa airport suspending operations
Hurricane Ian is impacting air travel, with Tampa International Airport announcing it will halt operations Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
"The 5 p.m. closure will allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft," the airport says. "The Airport, including the Main Terminal, Airsides, and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time."
Disney World is open for now
Walt Disney World, which is located in central Florida, says on its website it is "operating under normal conditions" as it prepares to make "necessary adjustments" based on the latest weather information.
It asked people to continue checking its site for the most up-to-date information about temporary impacts and park closures as Hurricane Ian nears.
"We continue to put the safety of our Cast Members and Guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian," it says.
Disney World is located about 125 miles northeast of where Ian is expected to make landfall.
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation order
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for Manatee County's zones A and B. Zone C is under a voluntary evacuation order, officials tweeted Tuesday.
"Your window to prepare … essentially is going to be closing later today"
Michael Brennan, acting deputy director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told CBS News people in Florida should follow evacuation orders from their local officials as Hurricane Ian heads toward the state's west coast.
"If you live in one of these storm surge evacuation zones and you've been asked to leave, please do so because your window to prepare and get ready for the storm essentially is going to be closing later today, and by tonight, you're going to need to be where you're going to ride out the storm," Brennan said.
Brennan said Tuesday morning the storm surge threat applies to the state's west coast from north of Tampa to Collier County in the southern part of the state, a large area that includes Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte and Sarasota.
Ian's winds could damage homes and cause widespread power outages, Brennan said.
Landfall predicted in Venice Wednesday
Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall Wednesday evening in Venice, Florida, south of Tampa, Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a press conference Tuesday morning. It is expected to hit as a Category 3 storm.
"The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph ... making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane," Guthrie said at the press conference, which was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Guthrie said the best option for many people in the southwest Florida area is to evacuate across the state.
"Just go straight across the state to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach. Don't try to go north," he said, nothing that this will help ease traffic.
Residents can find out if they live in an evacuation zone by visiting FloridaDisaster.org/know or FloridaDisaster.org/planprepare, he said.
Florida governor warns of "catastrophic" and "life-threatening" impacts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned that catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge will be seen in some areas as Hurricane Ian hits the state's west coast on Wednesday.
He urged people to heed evacuation orders, which identify people living in areas that are vulnerable to major storm surge. People evacuating don't need to go to another state, he noted, saying shelters are open in other parts of Florida.
"Impacts will be far, far broader than where of the eye makes landfall," he said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Evacuation orders in effect in Hillsborough County
Mandatory and voluntary orders have been issued for Hillsborough County, Florida, which is home to Tampa.
Zone A in the county is under a mandatory evacuation notice and Zone B is under a voluntary evacuation notice.
"Those living in mobile and manufactured homes are encouraged to evacuate as well," the county tweeted Monday.
Evacuation zones can be seen in this interactive evacuation assessment tool.
Ian moves over western Cuba
The center of Hurricane Ian is moving north over western Cuba Tuesday morning, with tropical storm force winds extending outward 115 miles. The storm made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region.
Cuba's capital was getting rain and strong gusts, and Havana's residents openly worried about flooding ahead of the storm, with workers unclogging storm drains and fishermen taking their boats out of the water.
"I am very scared because my house gets completely flooded, with water up to here," Adyz Ladron said, pointing to his chest.
In Havana's El Fanguito, a poor neighborhood near the Almendares River, residents packed up what they could.
"I hope we escape this one because it would be the end of us. We already have so little," health worker Abel Rodrigues said.
Ian's forward movement was expected to slow over the gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger before it brings punishing wind and water to Florida's west coast.
