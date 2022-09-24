Aaron Judge on verge of breaking Roger Maris' single-season home run record

Aaron Judge on verge of breaking Roger Maris' single-season home run recordget the free app
NEW YORK - Yankees fans are on the edge of their seats with Aaron Judge on the verge of breaking the American League single-season home run record.
Judge hit his 60th home run on Tuesday, tying the legendary Babe Ruth for second place and needing just two more to break Roger Maris' record set in 1961.
His next crack at history comes on Saturday afternoon against the Red Sox in the Bronx.
Judge currently leads the A.L. in home runs, batting average and RBI.
Follow the latest updates below.
Judge stuck at 60 home runs, Yankees beat Red Sox
It's only been a few days since Aaron Judge went deep. It just feels like more, with history hanging on his every swing.
Judge was held without a home run for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, but the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.
How to watch Yankees-Red Sox on Apple TV+
Judge's next crack at history comes on Friday night against the Red Sox in the Bronx.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. It won't be on YES or MLB.tv.
Judge needs one home run to tie Roger Maris' single-season record.
Fans hope to witness history at Yankee Stadium
Aaron Judge gets another chance Friday night to either tie or break the home run record. CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to fans at Yankee Stadium who are hoping to witness history.
New York Attorney General Letitia James calls on MLB to let the show air on television
New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on Major League Baseball to allow the show to run on the YES Network.
The game is set to be carried on Apple TV.
"History is in the making as Aaron Judge electrifies Yankees fans, and everyone who loves baseball. To deny millions of New Yorkers, and fans around the nation, the opportunity to watch as Aaron Judge steps up to the plate, is wrong and unfair. New Yorkers paid their cable bills expecting to see live sports programming. Now they are being asked to pay extra if they want to watch this exciting home run chase, and potentially historic game. That is why I am calling on Apple and the MLB to reach a fair accommodation with the YES Network so that fans can watch what we all hope will be history made this evening," James said in a statement.
In a later statement, James added this:
"Earlier, I expressed concerns about how New Yorkers could watch tonight's potentially historic Yankees game. While there is a way to watch the game without paying more, it creates requirements including an Apple ID, a smart TV or streaming device, or Wi-Fi or cellular service," James wrote on Twitter.
Anticipation building after Judge almost ties Maris' record
It was the shot almost heard around the world.
The center field fence at Yankee Stadium measures 408 feet. Judge's fly ball traveled an estimated 404 feet. Just a few feet beyond is Monument Park and Roger Maris' number nine. But now, #99 will have to wait until Friday night to try and connect the two at 61.
"Got underneath it a little bit. It was a pretty windy night, but I was hoping it was kind of blowing out the time I was hitting, but just missed it," Judge said Thursday night.
"I felt like he just got underneath it enough, and obviously being big in center and on a cool night, but you're always hopeful when he hits it, because his tend to go a little bit further," said manager Aaron Boone.
A home run tracker on Twitter posted that the baseball exploded off the bat at 113 miles per hour - the hardest ball hit all game - and would've been a home run in 13 of the 30 major league ballparks.
It was still a very productive night for Judge and the Yankees. The walk-off win against the Red Sox clinched their sixth straight post-season appearance.
"Step one. Just step one of many steps to come, that's for sure," Judge said.
And in case you needed a reminder of all of Judge's otherworldly talents, he made a perfect throw to second in the ninth inning of a tie game to stop a leadoff double.
Aaron Judge goes 0-for-2, with 3 walks in Yankees' win
Aaron Judge came within a few feet of tying Roger Maris' single season American League home run record on Thursday night, but his 404-foot drive in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox was caught at the wall.
Judge, who still sits at 60 homers, finished the 5-4, 10-inning win 0-for-2 with three walks.
Fans hope Thursday night is the night for Aaron Judge
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge continues to chase baseball history.
Fans hope it happens Thursday night when the Bombers take on the Boston Red Sox. The slugger sits one home run behind Roger Maris' American League record of 61.
Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates
A sellout crowd of 46,175 groaned as Aaron Judge left the batter's box in the first and fifth innings.
"Fans packed it out to see us win a ballgame and see some homers," he said with a widening smile and a twinkle in his eyes, "so I think I got to cut out this double stuff, I guess."
Judge remained at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, hitting two doubles with a walk in Wednesday night's 14-2 blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th home run ball
One lucky fan in the stands at Yankee Stadium managed to grab Aaron Judge's 60th home run ball Tuesday night.
The 20-year-old New Yorker could have kept it but didn't. Instead, he decided he wanted to give the ball back to Judge.
"Just wanted to give him back, that's history, so any way I could give back to Judge, given so much to the organization, just do my part," Michael Kessler said.
The fan didn't walk away empty-handed. He got to meet Judge, who signed a bat and other baseballs for him.
Judge also took pictures with the fan and his friends.
Aaron Judge sets his sights on home run number 61
Once again, Yankee Stadium is the center of the sports world. Folks in the stands have a chance to see history, but it comes at a price; tickets were going for up to $1,300.
As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, Aaron Judge stands next to Babe Ruth in the history books with an absolutely remarkable 60 home runs. Only five other Major League players have reached that magical number.
Now he sets his sights on number 61 -- a mark so famous, a movie was made about it.
Of course, the legendary Yankee Roger Maris holds the American League record, his family on hand all week at the stadium until Judge breaks the record.
There are 15 games left, and Judge is on fire with five home runs in his last six games, so who knows? Maybe Barry Bonds' all-time mark of 73 could be in jeopardy.
"I wouldn't have necessarily thought 60 going into the year at this point either, so I guess I'll put nothing past him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
"When you talk about Ruth and Maris and [Mickey] Mantle and all these, you know, Yankees greats that, you know, did so many great things in this game, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them. But, you know, it's an incredible honor," Judge said.
Teammate Giancarlo Stanton once hit 59 homers in a season himself, so he knows what it takes. He also knows Judge is far from finished.
"He hit 60 tonight and it's like nothing happened ... He's got more work to do and that's the mindset," Stanton said Tuesday.
"We're not done. We still got a couple games left in the season. Hopefully a few more wins come with 'em," Judge said.
The first Pirate who will try to keep Judge from tying Maris will be Roansy Contreras. He was actually a part of the Yankee minor league system before being traded to Pittsburgh. The two have never faced off, so we'll see who has the advantage.
Catching a record-breaking home run ball can be life changing, as NYC family found out 61 years ago
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.
No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.
As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives. He spoke to Tom Durante, whose father caught Maris' 61st home run ball.
Fans excited ahead of Wednesday night's game
Yankee fans are on a high.
"They've been doing an awesome job. The 60th he had last night was amazing for the team," one fan said.
They're hoping Tuesday night's win against the Pirates becomes a pattern for the team.
"We've hit a rough patch over the last month or two, so just want to head into October strong and finally bring the World Series back here," one fan said.
"They usually get more excited towards the end of the season. Maybe this will be the year we get the World Series for once," said another.
The star of the show: Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger hit his 60th home run of the season, matching the record set by Babe Ruth back in 1927.
Judge now has 15 games remaining to match and surpass the American League record of 61 home runs set by former Yankees player Roger Maris.
"He's the best player we've had in years," one fan said.
"Who's not hoping to see 61 from Arron Judge? Of course," said another.
Tickets for Wednesday night's game against the Pirates are tripling in price, according to Vivid Seats.
"For the bleacher seats, where fans will have a chance to potentially snag a price of memorabilia, those are starting at $100," said Stephen Spiewak of Vivid Seats.
Sellers say fans are snagging tickets not just to watch the game, but to see history in the making.
"The crowd has such a roar to them, and brings so much life to everyone that comes to watch. I'm enjoying the games," one person said.
"Fans want to be there, to be able to say years from now 'I was at the game when Judge hit 61, 62 and so on," Spiewak said.
All those bleacher seats might just be worth it. Some experts predict whoever catches that 61 ball could bring home about $1 million.