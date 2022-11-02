Early Black Friday streaming deal: Save 50% on Walmart+ and get Paramount+ included for free
This may be the best streaming deal of the holiday season.
From now until midnight ET on Nov. 3, Walmart is offering a year-long membership to the Walmart+ shopping subscription service for $49. Since the Paramount+ streaming service (Essential tier) now comes bundled with Walmart+, this deal is like getting a discount on a year-long Paramount+ streaming subscription, with all the other benefits of Walmart+ thrown in for free.
CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Top products in this article:
Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $49 for the year (reduced from $98)
Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month
Paramount Plus and Walmart Plus bundle
A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.
Walmart+ is usually priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales and more. Right now, new subscribers can get 50% off their first annual membership.
Walmart+ annual membership, $49 (reduced from $98)
How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?
Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.
Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.
Here are our top picks for what's new on Paramount Plus in November 2022
"Tulsa King," "Fantasy Football," a new "Transformers" series and more great shows and movies are arriving this month on Paramount+.
'Inside Amy Schumer'
After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 will consist of just five episodes, all available exclusively on Paramount+.
"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+
'Transformers: EarthSpark' (Nov. 11)
"Transformers: EarthSpark" introduces the first generation of Terrans -- Transformers born on Earth. With the help of their human caretakers, these Terrans are redefining the meaning of the word "family." This all-new, heartwarming, animated series premieres with 10 episodes on Nov. 11.
"Transformers: EarthSpark," streaming Nov. 11
'Tulsa King' (Nov. 13)
After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
"Tulsa King," streaming Nov. 13
'Fantasy Football' (Nov. 25)
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.
"Fantasy Football," streaming Nov. 25
Here's what else is coming to Paramount Plus this November
November 1
2 Days In The Valley
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
A Walk on the Moon
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Anita
Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Becoming Jane
Black Rain
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Christmas in Compton
Clueless
Coach Carter
Coffy
Cool World
Cousins
Crimson Tide
Dear White People
Down to Earth
Dr. No
Flight
Footloose
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Funny Face
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
High Fidelity
Hot Rod
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Into the Wild
Jackie Chan's Project A
Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
License to Kill
Like a Boss
Love, Rosie
Madonna: Truth Or Dare
Malena
Men at Work
Men, Women & Children
Miami Blues
Minority Report
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
My Fair Lady
Naked Gun
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Primal Fear
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Ride Like a Girl
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Salvador
Save the Last Dance
School of Rock
Scrooged
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sliver
Snoopy, Come Home
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Split (vii
Starship Troopers
Stop-Loss
Strictly Ballroom
Super 8
The Back-up Plan
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Doors
The Great Gatsby
The Heart of the Game
The Italian Job
The Madness of King George
The Mexican
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Professional
The Relic
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Sum of All Fears
The Three Amigos
The Train
The Warriors
The Weather Man
The Words
Things We Lost In The Fire
Titanic
Top Five
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Trekkies 2
Under the Tuscan Sun
Vice
Without a Paddle
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zoolander
November 2
Cujo
November 3
Licorice Pizza
November 9
The Challenge (Season 36)
November 11
The Greatest @Home Videos
Transformers: EarthSpark premiere
November 13
Tulsa King (2022)
MTV Europe Music Awards
November 14
Trial by Fire
November 15
The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 - 22)
November 16
Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special
The Casagrandes (Season 2)
November 17
Pickled
November 18
Blue's Big City Adventure premiere
November 23
Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
Top Elf (Season 2)
November 24
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere
November 25
Frosty Returns
Fantasy Football premiere
November 26
Robbie the Reindeer - Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer - Legend of the Lost Tribe
November 29
Reindeer in Here
November 30
Sun Records (Season 1)
The best TV deals right now
If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.
Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022
The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000
A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen, and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.
65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $25 (reduced from $50)
Amazon Fire TV Cube
With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.
Related content from CBS Essentials
for more features.