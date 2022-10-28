Everything coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A mountain of worthwhile content is coming to Paramount+ this November, from Paramount+ original series, like "Tulsa King" and "Inside Amy Schumer," to classic movies and TV shows, including "Licorice Pizza," and "Clueless." Plus, Paramount+ is a great place to tune into the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Keep reading to check out everything landing on the streaming platform in November 2022.

How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.

Here are our top picks for what's new on Paramount Plus in November 2022

"Tulsa King," "Fantasy Football," a new "Transformers" series and more great shows and movies are arriving this month.

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 will consist of just five episodes, all available exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'Transformers: EarthSpark' (Nov. 11)

"Transformers: EarthSpark" introduces the first generation of Terrans -- Transformers born on Earth. With the help of their human caretakers, these Terrans are redefining the meaning of the word "family." This all-new, heartwarming, animated series premieres with 10 episodes on Nov. 11.

"Transformers: EarthSpark," streaming Nov. 11

'Tulsa King' (Nov. 13)

Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," streaming Nov. 13

'Fantasy Football' (Nov. 25)

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," streaming Nov. 25

Here's what else is coming to Paramount Plus this November:



Paramount+

What else is on Paramount Plus

Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.

'Star Trek: Prodigy'

"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back with new episodes this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming

'Monster High: The Movie'

Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+

Inspired by the best-selling dolls, this live-action musical movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human, half-werewolf teen who struggles to keep her true identity a secret while attending Monster High. Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker and Kyle Selig star in this family-friendly film, "Monster High: The Movie."

"Monster High: The Movie," now streaming

'The Good Fight'

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," this dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming

'On the Come Up'

Erika Doss/ Paramount+

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie.

"On the Come Up," now streaming

'Orphan: First Kill'

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, streaming now on Paramount+.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which Is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



'Halo'

Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Picard'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming

