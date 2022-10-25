COVID-19 tests aren't free from the government anymore: The best COVID-19 test kits to buy online

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walgreens

The federal government has ended its free at-home COVID-19 test program due to a lack of continued funding.

The good news is that plenty of COVID-19 tests are available online. And while the government may not be covering the bill, your FSA/HSA account or health insurance company can. Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 test availability in fall 2022.

Top products in this article:

The easiest-to-use COVID-19 test: On/Go COVID-19 antigen self test (4 pack), $36 (regularly $44)

Get the best per-test price: Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack), $34

The only molecular test approved for use: Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, $68 (reduced from $75)

I need an at-home COVID-19 test. Where can I get one?



Once hard to find, COVID-19 tests are now readily available at most major retailers. You can also order at-home COVID-19 tests online at Amazon. Some tests deliver as soon as the next day.

Which at-home COVID-19 test is easiest to use?

Not all COVID-19 tests are created equal. In December 2021, healthcare non-profit ECRI evaluated a number of the most popular at-home COVID-19 testing kits -- including BinaxNOW, BD Veritor, CareStart and Flowflex -- for ease of use. The group found that the Intrivo Diagnostics On/Go test was the easiest to use (score: 82.9), followed by AccessBio's CareStart (80.8) and the Flowflex (79.5) test.

"If you have a choice, it's better to get a higher-rated test," the ECRI report concludes.

Try the top-rated COVID-19 antigen test below.

On/Go COVID-19 antigen self test (4 pack), $36 (regularly $44)

How much should I pay for an at-home COVID-19 test?



Throughout much of 2021, popular at-home test kit BinaxNOW by Abbott could be purchased for $14 at Walmart (2 pack). The company had pledged to offer the COVID-19 tests at cost to customers to make testing more readily available to Americans.

That special pricing has ended -- those tests are now $20 at Walmart. (BinaxNOW is not available at Amazon.)

BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test (2 pack), $20

The good news? You can get a two-pack of COVID-19 tests for less than $14 at Amazon.

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 home test (2 pack), $14 (reduced from $20)

Does health insurance cover at-home COVID-19 tests?

Private insurance companies are now required to reimburse for over-the-counter COVID test kits. Up to eight tests are covered per month, per person. The requirement, issued by the Biden administration, applies to all at-home COVID-19 tests covered under the emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (The emergency-use authorization status of a test is typically indicated on its packaging.)

Tests purchased prior to Jan. 15, 2022 do not qualify. Contact your insurance company for more information about your policy.

Are at-home COVID-19 tests FSA and HSA eligible?

Yes, at-home COVID-19 tests are FSA and HSA eligible. Contact your FSA or HSA provider for details on reimbursement.

What are the most popular COVID-19 antigen tests you can buy online?

The following list of coronavirus tests includes the kits with the most customer ratings across the Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon sites. Every kit featured here has received emergency-use authorization from the FDA.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test At Home Kit

Abbott via Walgreens

This FDA-authorized rapid antigen test from Abbott contains two nasal swabs, for two tests to be conducted within about three days of each other. Results from each swab are promised in 15 minutes. The test is authorized for ages 2 and up.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test (2 counts), $20

Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack)

Amazon

If you're testing the whole family or testing regularly for work, it makes sense to buy your COVID-19 tests in bulk -- you'll get the best per-test price that way. These 4.6-star-rated Flowflex COVID-19 tests cost just $6.90 each at Amazon when you buy a pack of five.

Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack), $34

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack)

Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 antigen tests were once distributed by the federal government for free. Now that the program has ended, iHealth tests are one of the most cost-effective, 15-minute tests you can buy -- but you do now have to buy them.

These 4.3-star-rated coronavirus tests by iHealth are just $7.19 a piece when you buy them in a five pack.

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack), $36 after coupon (reduced from $45)

You can also purchase iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests in quantities of two at a slightly higher per-test price.

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (2 pack), $17

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

Quidel via Amazon

Quidel's QuickVue is a rapid antigen test that contains two nasal swabs, for two tests, to be used two to three days apart. It promises results in about 10 minutes. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, $23

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

BD Veritor via Amazon

The BD Veritor at-home kit is a rapid antigen, nasal swab test that works with an app -- so, instead of reading lines on an applicator, you get a read-out on your smartphone that declares whether you're negative or positive for COVID-19. Results take 15 minutes. Two tests are included; they are to be used within two to three days of each other. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $24 (regularly $40)

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

Lucira via Amazon

The Lucira's Check It COVID-19 test is a molecular test that uses a nasal swab to produce results in 30 minutes or less. Molecular kits are designed to detect the presence of COVID-19 earlier and more accurately than the antigen tests above.

This kit contains one test. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, $68 (reduced from $75)

Related content on CBS Essentials: