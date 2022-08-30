Byrd Barr Place Returns to Historic Central District Home with Fresh Approach at Food Bank

"That saying 'beggars can't be choosers,' we're trying to flip that on its head," said Tafari Maynard, Director of Operations at Byrd Barr Place. "Everybody has the right to get a full, nourishing meal that is tailored to their culture, or tailored to their preferences, or tailored to their dietary restrictions."