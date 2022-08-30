Leonardo - 'episode 105'
Following the death of Ludovico's wife, Leonardo is assigned a new commission.
Perry Mattfeld bids farewell to the role of a lifetime on In The Dark
Nearly 6,000 Seattle Public Schools employees could start picketing Wednesday morning as contract negotiations with the district reach an impasse.
Wednesday, August 7, 2022
"That saying 'beggars can't be choosers,' we're trying to flip that on its head," said Tafari Maynard, Director of Operations at Byrd Barr Place. "Everybody has the right to get a full, nourishing meal that is tailored to their culture, or tailored to their preferences, or tailored to their dietary restrictions."
The new set of trikes aren't just equipped with cleaning supplies, they're also partly electric-powered, reaching speeds up to 20 MPH.
With the start of the semester less than a week away, Seattle Public Schools has yet to reach a new labor deal with a union representing roughly 6,000 of its employees.
The all-star lineup included musicians from bands Queen, The Police, Rush, AC/DC, as well as comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Jason Sudeikis and more.
The recording comes after the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline and son Jayden criticized her in an interview.
The actor is charting what could be a major comeback, starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote on Instagram.
This Saturday, you can see a movie in theaters for only $3 as part of National Cinema Day.
The Flash Star Grant Gustin Opens Up About Series Ending
Elizabeth Tulloch talks Superman & Lois season three
The seven strangest Riverdale episodes so far.
The beautiful chaos that is Riverdale, Walker Independence cast teases, and more!
Killer Camp - 'Scared To Death'
Dynasty - 'More Power to Her'
HISTORY REPEATS?