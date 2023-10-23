Watch CBS News

Studios, SAG to resume talks Tuesday

Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA are set to meet for the first time in almost two weeks on Tuesday to resume negotiations on a new contract. The actors' union has been on strike for more than 100 days. Danya Bacchus reports.
