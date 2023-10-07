Watch CBS News

Steph and Ayesha Curry talk philanthropic work

Steph Curry has already made his mark on the NBA. Off the court, Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, operate the Eat Learn Play Foundation, and he even revived a long-defunct golf team at Howard University. Dana Jacobson has more.
