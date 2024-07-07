Watch CBS News

Some Texans evacuate as Beryl heads toward coast

Some Texans who live along the Gulf Coast are evacuating as Tropical Storm Beryl makes its way toward the Lone Star State. The storm is expected to regain hurricane strength before making landfall. Jason Allen has the latest.
