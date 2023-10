New details emerge on release of 2 American hostages Qatar helped negotiate the release Friday of a mother and daughter from Illinois who were kidnapped by Hamas militants in the Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel. On Saturday, the Qatari foreign minister spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to working with the U.S., other nations and Hamas to free more of the estimated 200 hostages. Noel Brennan has more.