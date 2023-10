Looking back on the impact of the "War of the Worlds" radio drama 85 years later 85 years ago, an adaptation of H.G. Wells's "The War of the Worlds" hit the radio airwaves, telling the story of a martian invasion in such alarming, thrilling way and blurring the lines between fiction and reality to a degree that some feared it was true. Michelle Miller takes a look back at that original radio drama and how it raised questions the world still grapples with today.