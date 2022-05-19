Watch CBS News

DJ for Giants, Warriors games breaking barriers

If you've ever attended a San Francisco Giants or Golden State Warriors game, you've most likely heard DJ Umami. The Filipina-American is breaking barriers in a male-dominated scene. Ryan Yamamoto reports. (5/18/22)
