Shawn Chitnis joined the KPIX 5 news team in October 2021 after spending more than six years with our sister station CBS4 Denver.

As a multi-skilled journalist (MSJ), Shawn reports not only during KPIX newscasts but also for the station's 24/7 news streaming service CBSN Bay Area and its digital platform KPIX.com.

The USC graduate came to CBS4 Denver as the station's first overnight reporter, covering stories for the morning news broadcasts.

Before moving to Denver, Shawn spent four years as a reporter for the CBS affiliate in Spokane. He worked as an MSJ and covered a variety of stories including local politics, severe weather and major trials in town.

While at KREM-TV he covered one of the largest wildfires in Washington state history nonstop for 24 hours. He was also the first journalist to sit down with former Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal after allegations about her misleading the community about her race were revealed. His interview was picked up by CBS News and other major new organizations around the world.

Shawn's first job out of college was also in his home state as a morning reporter and MSJ for KNDO-TV in Yakima, Washington.

He graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC and is a proud Trojan! FIGHT ON!

Born and raised in western Washington, Shawn grew up just outside of Seattle.