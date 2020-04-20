Len Kiese officially knew he wanted to be a broadcast journalist during his sophomore year in high school. That's when his English teacher at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High in Baltimore, MD singled him out to read the morning announcements over the school's PA system. And it just felt right!

Len was born and raised in Baltimore and stayed in the area to attend college. A couple of months before graduating from Towson University, Len had already landed his first on-air job at WALB-TV in Albany, GA. He started off as a reporter but was eventually promoted to weekend evening anchor.

From there, Len moved to Jacksonville, FL for another reporting position at First Coast News. But before long, he was anchoring Good Morning Jacksonville on weekends.

Len also spent several years in Columbia, SC as one of the weekday morning faces for WIS Sunrise. That's where he and the morning team won an Emmy for their coverage of the removal of the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds.

He was also on the desk for continuous coverage when nine people were killed at a Charleston church. Part of that coverage is what led to him being named Anchor of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

It was then back to Florida for a reporting and anchoring job at WFTV in Orlando, FL. Len's first day was the day after the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people. Within a couple of hours of walking through the doors, Len was already on the air to help the team guide the city through a heartbreaking time.

After nearly 4 years in Orlando, Len was named morning and noon anchor for KPIX 5 News. He's extremely excited to call the Bay Area home and lives in the East Bay. When he's not working, he enjoys spending as much quality time as possible with his family and friends.

He's looking to explore the area county by county and would love to hear from you on the best spots to check out. Feel free to drop him a line with suggestions or just to say hello.