Gianna Franco helps Bay Area commuters navigate the freeways and has been a part of KPIX 5 since 2008.

She started as a fill-in traffic anchor and producer and is now the Weekday Traffic Anchor on KPIX. Prior to that, she spent time doing news, traffic and sports on various radio stations here in the Bay Area, including KCBS & KNBR, most recently as a host and anchor talking sports and scores on 95.7 The Game.

Gianna was born and raised in San Diego. She got the bug for broadcasting in high school when she anchored a half-hour news broadcast on the local NBC affiliate. The opportunity led to a college scholarship. She has worked at FOX in Phoenix, ABC in San Diego and for Access Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Gianna has also worked as a National Update Anchor for FOX Sports. When she's not tracking the roadways, you can find her spending time with her husband Pete and their two sons. She also enjoys travel, reading, live music and practicing Spanish with her mom, Irma.

You can watch Gianna from 4:30am - 7am weekdays on KPIX 5 and online for the "Mix on PIX" when she and Michelle Griego discuss a hot topic of the day and ask viewers to weigh in.