Dennis O'Donnell KPIX-TV

Dennis O'Donnell is the Sports Director at KPIX 5. He has received four APTRA award for Best Sports Segment. He is a multiple Northern California Emmy award winner including Emmys for his work as a sports anchor and feature reporter.

He appears Sunday through Thursday on KPIX 5 news. O'Donnell joined the KPIX 5 News team in August 2000 and has been a fixture in Bay Area sports broadcasting since 1982, having covered every major Bay Area sports team in their respective championship. Prior to KPIX 5, O'Donnell was executive sports producer at KRON-TV.

O'Donnell spent 13 seasons as the pre-season voice of the San Francisco 49ers and currently serves as the sideline reporter. He has done football and basketball play-by-play for Fox Sports, KPIX, Comcast Sports Network and Bay TV.

While at KRON, O'Donnell's contributions helped earn the station the honor of "The Best Sports Cast in California" by the Associated Press on five separate occasions. Along with his work at KRON, O'Donnell has anchored sports with KOVR in Sacramento and KFTY in Santa Rosa.

In addition to the daily sportscast on KPIX 5 News Monday-Friday at 6 and 11 p.m. and Sunday-Thursday at 10 p.m. on The CW 44/Cable 12, O'Donnell hosts or has hosted KPIX 5 's NFL post-game show "The 5th Quarter," "49ers Preview," "Last Honest Sports Show," and the #1 rated Sunday night sports show, "Gameday" every Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. O'Donnell attended San Francisco State University, is married and lives in San Francisco. He is the emcee for all major Northern California Alzheimer's events, including the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's and Memories in the Making.

Share your "Catch of the Day" photos with Dennis at Catchoftheday@kpix.com