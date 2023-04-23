Wrong-way driver collision closes westbound I-580; 4th wrong-way crash of weekend

OAKLAND – A wrong-way driver heading east on westbound Interstate 580 near the Seminary Avenue off-ramp caused a collision that resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was the fourth such crash on Bay Area freeways in less than 24 hours. Three of those other collisions were fatal.

The CHP was alerted to the incident at a little past 7 a.m. when witnesses called to report that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading the wrong way and intentionally trying to run head-on into other vehicles, according to the CHP.

The F-150 eventually collided with a Ford F-250 owned by the City of Oakland, prompting a SIG alert and road closure.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to Highland Hospital with major injuries and the driver of the F-250 was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, said CHP spokesperson Officer Karina Oseguera.

All lanes were reopened to traffic at about 8:30 a.m., Oseguera said.

Another wrong-way collision earlier Sunday morning also happened in the East Bay. At around 3:23 a.m., a deadly crash involving a car that slammed into the center divide blocked all lanes of southbound I-880 at Winton Avenue in Hayward. Lanes of the freeway were closed for nearly three hours as CHP investigated.

There was also a deadly wrong-way crash in Sunnyvale on westbound Highway 237 at around 4:30 a.m. near Mathilda Avenue. That crash blocked westbound lanes for about two and a half hours.

On Saturday afternoon, one person was killed and two were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 south of Highway 92 in Woodside.

A white Ford sedan driving north in the southbound lanes collided with a southbound black BMW, the Highway Patrol said in a series of tweets.

The BMW's driver, described as a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, police said. A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in her car was taken to a hospital with major injuries.