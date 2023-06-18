Mass shooting during Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook leaves 1 dead, 19 hurt

Mass shooting in Willbrook leaves 1 dead, 20 hurt Mass shooting in Willbrook leaves 1 dead, 20 hurt 02:08

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after one person was killed and 19 others were hurt in a mass shooting in southwest suburban Willowbrook overnight.

We're learning it happened during a Juneteenth celebration among young people there.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from the scene with what we know so far.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. while a crowd gathered for a party in a parking lot off Route 83 in Willowbrook.

Witnesses say a car drove up and someone in the passenger side began opening fire. Between 20 to 30 gunshots were fired into a crowd of over 200 teens and young adults who were gathered for what is usually a fun and safe time.

Debris and some trash were left behind in the aftermath. A dozen ambulances were also on the scene.

One woman tells us she was scared for her life.

"I got kids to come back home to. I'm not used to this. I wasn't expecting it, but you just never know. Anything can happen anywhere," she said.

Another man who attended the event said he heard a lot of gunshots.

"Anything could've happened. It was a lot of people out, we were all having a good time but, you know," he said.

The ages and conditions of the victims are unknown. There is no word on a possible motive.

No one is in custody.