Wildfire closes Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A wildfire burning at the southern edge of Yosemite National Park has forced a section of the park to close on Thursday.

A fire burned several acres near the southern edge of Yosemite National Park on Thursday. KPIX

In a tweet Thursday evening, park service officials said the Washburn Fire had burned between 5 and 8 acres near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

Crews are attacking the blaze from both the ground and the air but he area will remain closed until further notice.

