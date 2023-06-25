Watch live -- The Indigo Girls and Neko Case at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

The Indigo Girls Stern Grove

Popular folk group the Indigo Girls will be performing after an opening set by New Pornographers singer and solo star Neko Case this Sunday, July 25.

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream some of the season's concerts, starting with the sold-out June 18 performance.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with the Indigo Girls and Neko Case

• Date: Sunday, June 24, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com, in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device.