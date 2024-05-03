Watch live: Police pursuit of possible shooting suspect comes to stop on I-80 in Fairfield

Police in the East Bay pursued a suspect in a shooting through Richmond on I-80 Friday afternoon that ended with the suspect vehicle stopping on the freeway in Fairfield.

Aerial footage initially captured the vehicle as it was traveling through Richmond. Multiple police and CHP units followed the silver sedan being driven by an alleged shooting suspect on eastbound I-80, passing through San Pablo, Hercules, Rodeo and Vallejo, slowing at times due to traffic.

The car eventually slowed down and came to a stop on the freeway at the Lopes Road overpass near the Cordelia Junction that connects to I-680 in Fairfield.

Authorities have stopped eastbound traffic on I-80 before the overpass with multiple CHP units holding traffic.

There were nine visible police units with open doors and officers with guns drawn on the freeway under the overpass. Authorities appear to be in a standoff with the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.