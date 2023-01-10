Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; evacuation orders issued

Severe flooding sweeps through Ventura Severe flooding sweeps through Ventura 03:32

The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents.

A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., with another storm front moving into the area overnight.

The street flooding in ventura is getting bad. This is the corner of Thompson and South Ventura Ave where an apartment building is starting to flood.@CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/4Lni5Reqks — Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) January 10, 2023

A number of evacuation orders have been issued for the area, including La Conchita and the Ventura Beach RV Resort.

Sierra Rivers, a traveling nurse, is one of the many people staying at the RV park that has had to evacuate twice in the last week in between her 12 hour shifts.

"If I go to work and I don't move it, it could start flooding while I'm gone," she said.

The Ventura River was rushing late Monday afternoon, raising water levels to a depth of 25 feet.

Thus far, Ventura County Fire Department has rescued more than a dozen people from the river — seven by air via the department's rescue helicopter. The others were rescued by ladder dropped from an overpass.

#PekingInc; In total 18 victims were rescued, 1 person required medical attention for their minor injuries. 7 people were rescued using a ladder, 7 by air and 4 walked out. @VCFD @Venturaoes @CountyVentura #Vcfd #swiftwater pic.twitter.com/CUlSdpfGQY — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 10, 2023

As rain continues to fall, mudflows have begun to occur throughout the area, including into several backyards and roads near Nye Road in the Casitas Springs community.

The banks of the creek at Foster Park broke due to overflowing water, flooding picnic areas and hiking trails.

On the coast, city officials ordered the closure of the Ventura Pier to protect the public, as high surf was expected to accompany the storm.

Major roadways were also closed due to the deluge, including the 101 Freeway through the city of Ventura.

The US-101 northbound freeway is closed at SR-33 in the City of Ventura. Alternate route is via SR-126 to I-5 pic.twitter.com/QGUEpUjBGD — CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) January 9, 2023

An alternate route to the 101, State Route 126, was also closed as a mudslide hit the area, trapping several vehicles that included a big rig.

🚧SR-126 is CLOSED from Fillmore City limits to Fairview Canyon for mud flows across ALL lanes🚧 Multiple vehicles stuck in the flow. @CHPMoorpark is working to rescue stranded drivers. Use I-5 to detour.@CityofMoorpark @MoorparkSheriff @fillmoresheriff @VCFD @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/InfW6R44BO — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) January 10, 2023