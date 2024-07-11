Watch CBS News
Vacaville police officer involved in major crash, condition unknown

By Brandon Downs, Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Police motorcycle apparently involved in major crash in Vacaville
Police motorcycle apparently involved in major crash in Vacaville 02:16

VACAVILLE – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a major crash involving a police officer on Thursday, the Vacaville Police Department said.

The crash happened at the intersections of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive, which police said would be closed for most of the day. 

tori-stream-hit.jpg
Scene of the crash. CBS13

Police have taped off the scene of the crash. A police motorcycle can be clearly seen with significant damage. 

Vacaville police have not confirmed any details about possible injuries. 

The CHP is handling the investigation. Information about what happened leading up to the crash is unknown at this point.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

