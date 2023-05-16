2 arrests made in Vacaville shooting that killed 16-year-old Mateo Vallejo

Arrest made in Vacaville shooting that killed teen Arrest made in Vacaville shooting that killed teen 00:34

VACAVILLE — Two teens have now been arrested in connection to a shooting in Vacaville that killed 16-year-old Mateo Vallejo, authorities said Saturday.

The Vacaville Police Department said officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who faces charges of murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the May 11 Meadows Drive homicide. Detectives later announced that another suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had been arrested in connection to the shooting on charges of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Investigators said an altercation between Vallejo and the 17-year-old, who has not been identified, took place just before the shooting. Both ended up with gunshot wounds following that altercation.

Vallejo was pronounced dead later that night at an area hospital. The 17-year-old remains hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wound and will be booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall upon being medically cleared. At this time, it is unclear how he was shot.

The Washington Unified School District said that Vallejo was a student who attended River City High School, Yolo High School, Westmore Oaks Elementary, Westfield Village Elementary, and Stonegate Elementary.

"His presence is undoubtedly going to be missed by the entire school community," the district said in a statement

A memorial was held Friday night for Vallejo where he was shot.