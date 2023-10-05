Undocumented families bussed from Texas to downtown San Jose overnight

SAN JOSE - For the first time, a group of undocumented immigrants has been bussed into Santa Clara County. The group of 12 migrants included both adults and children.

Santa Clara County officials confirm that a group of migrants were taken from El Paso Texas and dropped off in San Jose's Guadalupe Washington neighborhood off 1st Street on Saturday.

The families spent three days on the streets before anyone realized what happened. County officials say the migrants are tired and traumatized.

Aundraya Martinez, from the county of Santa Clara immigrant relations, office says they were able to get in contact with the families who were brought in from El Paso, and connect them with resources.

"Seven of them were adults and five were children," said Martinez.

Several reports stated that these families slept on the streets during their first nights in the Bay Area.

"I am not able to confirm that that, but that is what we're hearing," Martinez said. "Some connected with residents in the neighborhood."

The county is ready to provide services for the families to get them acclimated.

"We have a robust Rapid Response Network that is connecting folks to the vital services that they would need as they first arrive in cities in Santa Clara County," Martinez said.

Mayor Matt Mahan commented on the situation on Wednesday.

"I think the bottom line is that the federal government needs to fix our broken immigration system," said Mahan. "Which is unfair to immigrants and the broader community. In the meantime, San Jose is a humane and inclusive city-- which is going to make sure people are housed and connected to services."

Santa Clara County's Rapid Response Network operates 24/7, and consists of a trusted network of organizations for new arrivals. Anyone is encouraged to call them at 408-290-1144 for anything related to new arrivals, or the presence of ICE.

Lezla Gooden contributed to this report.



