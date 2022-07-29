UC Berkeley student channels pandemic depression struggles into helping others

BERKELEY -- The World Health Organization estimates that around 280 million people struggle with depression worldwide.

Cal student Paula Marquez experienced an onset of depression when her routine was turned upside down during the pandemic. Now she's turned her own struggle into a way to serve others.

And on a recent weekend morning as Marquez strolled the UC Berkeley campus, she was glad to see people out and about enjoying the sunshine. And though Cal Berkeley wasn't Marquez' first choice of colleges, it's been her safe space during a very tough time.

SRA scholar and Cal student Paula Marquez. CBS

"Because of the pandemic, I found myself starting to fall into bouts of depression and anxiety, especially with my course work," said Marquez. "Putting myself under a lot of pressure and having a very negative perspective on myself and on what I was doing as a person."

Managing her mental health is a lifelong project for Marquez, one she didn't always understand or want to talk about.

"It was something that kind of permeated my childhood," said Marquez. "As a kid just being around my friends in general, and not knowing kind of what was going on, and trying to communicate that with my friends who were also just little kids."

Some of her family members have struggled too.

"They tried to keep me away from the conversation," recalled Marquez. "They tried to isolate me from that conversation. But obviously it's not something you can be removed from."

The pressure to navigate her mental health, along with cultural expectations, has sometimes been overwhelming for the 20-year-old, first-generation college student.

"The isolation that comes with it. The lack of access to family support." explained Marquez. "My family felt a lot of pressure to provide a good life for me and my siblings. My parents especially because they came to another country to pursue this goal."

Helping others navigate tough health questions became Marquez' goal. During the pandemic, she worked as Youth and Young Adult Ambassador for Contra Costa County Health Services. Part of her role included the creation of social media posts designed to encourage Latinos and others to get vaccinated.

Now. her involvement with friends, school and campus life help keep Marquez' mental health in a good place. While she still struggles, keeping her family close helps Marquez too.

She is majoring in public health at UC Berkeley. She also says she and her family members have sought therapy. She encourages anyone who is struggling to seek help.

"You always know that if you wanted you can get involved somewhere," said Marquez. "Just remembering that I have a family who loves me, and has done everything for me. I should honor that in taking care of myself and taking care of them back."