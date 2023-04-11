UC Berkeley police investigating sexual batteries on campus

BERKELEY -- UC Berkeley police have released a photo of a suspect who may be connected to three recent sexual assaults on campus.

The latest attack took place took place at around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday at the Foothill Complex.

Investigators said a female was walking the west side of the Foothill Complex when she was grabbed from behind by the suspect.

The suspect knocked the victim to the ground. The victim fought back kicking the suspect and was then able to get away.

UCPD is investigating the case which may relate to the two other sexual battery cases. The first was on Wednesday, April 5th, in the Eucalyptus Grove around 1:30 p.m. The second was near Stephens Hall on Sunday, April 9th, around 9:40 a.m.

In both cases, the suspect grabbed a female student's private body parts over their clothing. Police released provided photos of a similar looking suspect.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760

