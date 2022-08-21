UC Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault with baseball bat at People's Park

BERKELEY -- UC Berkeley police are investigating an aggravated assault with a bat that happened Sunday morning in the construction zone at People's Park, according to authorities.

Police provided few details in the "Warn Me" email issued by the school at 11:18 a.m. Sunday. It noted that the incident happened at 7:42 a.m. "at the UC Berkeley construction site on the 2500 block of Haste Street," but did not specify that the attack happened at the controversial and hotly contested housing project construction area at People's Park.

No other information on the assault with the baseball bat, including the circumstances surrounding the attack, the condition of the victim or information regarding a suspect in the assault.

People's Park has been the epicenter of protests and conflict for decades. The latest round of activity is over the University of California at Berkeley's plan to construct student housing on the property.

People's Park construction protest. CBS

Earlier this month, a new injunction was granted that is preventing any construction work or other activity at People's Park, further delaying plans for a new housing project.

The lawsuit filed by Make UC A Good Neighbor and the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group (PPHDAG) challenged the approval university officials recently received to commence construction of the new housing to be built on the grounds of People's Park. UC officials and representatives of those groups said the California Court of Appeal has issued a temporary stay that is stopping UC Berkeley from all construction and other activity. That includes demolition, taking down trees and other preparation that was stopped by protesters in early August.

Cal officials noted that there were seven arrests for charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. It also noted that two officers were injured.

The confrontation, which started in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, began when police officers and work crews descended upon the park to clear out debris, homeless and housing advocates. A clash ensued that lasted hours, with police trying to keep the protest outside of a temporary fence installed that morning.

By that afternoon, workers stopped construction, and both police and laborers left due to the sustained confrontations. Protesters then tore down the fence.

The $312 million project will provide housing for 1,100 university students and 125 homeless residents. UC Berkeley has additional information about the construction project on its People's Park Housing Page.

Anyone with information regarding the baseball bat assault Sunday morning is asked to contact the UC Police Department at 510-642-6760.