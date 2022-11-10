Tuneful LA doom outfit Early Moods headlines Eli's in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Rising LA-based doom-metal band Early Moods brings songs from its recent debut full length to Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland Friday.

Founded in Los Angeles 2015 by guitarist Eddie Andrade and vocalist/keyboardist Alberto Alcaraz -- the two friends have been playing in bands since they were teenagers -- Early Moods came together with the aim of combining classic doom inspired by Sabbath, Pentagram and Trouble with more traditional British metal from the late '70s and early '80s. Rounded out by drummer Chris Flores, lead guitarist Oscar Hernandez and bassist Elix Feliciano, the quintet began developing their high energy, heavy original sound and quickly found a place in the thriving LA underground metal scene.

Demo recordings would lead the band to be signed to German label Dying Victims Productions, which put out their debut EP Spellbound in April of 2020. While the recording earned the band solid reviews for its old-school riffs and hook-heavy vocal melodies, Early Moods were unable to capitalize on the reception by touring because of the COVID pandemic. Instead, the group continued to write songs and eventually was able to return to live performances, building up their following in Los Angeles.

The band would end up getting signed to noted SoCal heavy psych/metal label Rising Easy Records. They returned to the studio in the fall and winter off last year, recording their first full-length album in downtown LA with help from Carlos Cruz (best known for playing drums in Warbringer and Power Trip). Mixing the gallop of tunes like propulsive album opener "Return to Salem's Gates" and "Defy Thy Name" with more traditional doom dirges "Damnation" and "Funeral Macabre," Early Moods delivers a compelling collection of songs that will go a long way in establishing the quintet as a band to watch. Their newfound clout through Riding Easy also led Early Moods to playing not one but two well-received sets at acclaimed metal fest Psycho Las Vegas in August.

For this first headlining show in the Bay Area since the summer release of the album at Eli's Mile High Club Friday, Early Moods will be joined by a pair of notable local acts. Sludgy Oakland stoner/doom trio Three Towers has been making its corrosive style of music since recording its first EP in 2017. Earlier this fall, the band issued its latest salvo, a split effort with Spanish metal outfit Wülfcrown. Opening band Maggus, a powerhouse proto-metal outfit that had its debut live performance at the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival pre-party in San Francisco last spring includes musicians from Hazzard's Cure, Androgygnar, Badr Vogu, Owl and Ansia. DJ Jimmy Perez (of heavy prog band Mondo Drag) spins tunes between bands with live visuals provided throughout the evening by show promoter AV Transit.

Early Moods

Friday, November 11, 8 p.m. $15-$20

Eli's Mile High Club