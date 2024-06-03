Tucupita Marcano faces lifetime ban from baseball after being accused of betting on games, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, a former Pittsburgh Pirate, faces a lifetime ban from baseball after allegedly betting on games.

Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's gambling policy, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The 24-year-old infielder is accused of betting on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates last season while he was on the injured list, the Wall Street Journal reported. He appeared in 75 games for the Pirates last season. In August 2023, Marcano underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

In a statement to CBS News, the Pirates said, "We are aware of the matter that's under investigation and are fully cooperating. We will refrain from further comment at this time."

Marcano's punishment, which has not been finalized, hinges on negotiations between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a statement to CBS News, the MLBPA said, "We will not be commenting on this."

"We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres," the San Diego Padres said in a statement to CBS News. "We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed."

Four other players face potential discipline for betting on baseball games while in the minor leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Marcano made his major league debut in 2021 with the Padres before playing two seasons in Pittsburgh. He returned to San Diego this offseason on a one-year deal.