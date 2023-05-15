Tow truck driver fatally struck in Highway 101 hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- A tow truck driver was killed over the weekend after being struck by a white Toyota Rav4 while walking in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Tully Road.

On Saturday at approximately 11:47 p.m., the CHP said officers were notified of a big rig vs. pedestrian collision on the freeway. Officers responded to the scene and located a male body in the roadway, laying in the No. 4 lane.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that an Alongi Brothers Towing employee was driving his truck north on 101 and pulled to the right shoulder.

He exited the tow truck, walked to the rear, and then into the traffic lanes in an apparent effort to retrieve something. While in the traffic lanes, the male driver was struck by a vehicle identified to be a white Toyota Rav4.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and ended up in the No. 4 lane.

A second vehicle also ran over the body while it was still within the traffic lane before a big-rig traveling in the lane came to a stop, blocking the body, and remained there until CHP personnel arrived on scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been identified.

The crash is still under investigation and the CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.

Specifically, the CHP is looking for any information to help them identify the driver of the white Toyota Rav4. The vehicle is believed to have been manufactured sometime around 2010, and is the base model.